Skye Air inks pact with UAE-based Jeebly drone delivery trials in Dubai

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) Drone delivery firm Skye Air Mobility on Monday said it has collaborated with UAE-based logistics provider Jeebly LLC for drone delivery trials in Dubai.

As part of this, the two partners, along with Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) -- specialised economic zone for innovation and knowledge, and member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) -- hosted a three-week long trial, Skye Air Mobility said.

The development is in sync with the growing India-UAE collaboration on technology and multiple other fronts, initiated by the leaders of both nations, it said.

"Skye Air is committed to pushing the boundaries of drone technology, and our partnership with Jeebly to participate in the Dubai programme reflects this shared ambition," said Ankit Kumar, founder and CEO, Skye Air.

He said the company's flagship drone Skye Ship One has conducted over 1,700 flights, and it represents a significant leap forward in the world of logistics.

"We are confident that this BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) trial will demonstrate the potential of drones to revolutionise last-mile delivery," he said.

"We are excited to take the next step in the last-mile logistics revolution," Jeebly CEO Raman Pathak said.

Dubai provides the advanced infrastructure that enables the company to test new drone solutions and ensure that it is constantly innovating services, Pathak said.

This explorative drone project represents an effective and environmentally responsible solution for the delivery of small to medium-sized packages, in line with the Universal Postal Union's (UPU) sustainable development objectives, he added.