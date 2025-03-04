Skye Air Mobility launches all-women drone delivery team

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Drone operator Skye Air Mobility on Tuesday launched the country's first-ever all-women drone delivery team, ahead of the International Women's Day that falls on March 8.

As part of the launch, a special demonstration was held in Gurugram, where 10 women drone pilots and Skye Walkers executed seamless, end-to-end deliveries of essential goods, ranging from medicines and groceries to iPhone, using the company's proprietary drone delivery technology, Skye Air Mobility said.

It also said that the entire process, from piloting the drones to executing last-mile deliveries, was managed exclusively by women. Recognising the potential of women in drone logistics, Skye Air Mobility has also committed to training 500 women pilots and Skye Walkers over the next two years, equipping them with expertise in drone operations, delivery management, and last-mile logistics.

This initiative also aligns with the spirit of a government-backed program on drones that encourages women to harness drone technology for economic empowerment. This marks a new beginning in the traditionally male-dominated logistics sector, it said.

According to Skye Air, with the drone industry growing at an exponential pace, there is an increasing demand for skilled pilots, creating new avenues for women to break barriers and lead in this futuristic profession.

Globally, female representation in drone aviation has been on the rise, with the number of women holding an FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) Remote Pilot Certificate in the US nearly doubling from 3.9 per cent in 2016 to 6.7 per cen in 2019, it said.

While these numbers are still small, the momentum is shifting, and India is taking bold steps to ensure that women are at the forefront of this transformation.

However, it said, the industry still presents challenges, including limited access to training, resources, and mentorship for women.

Traditionally, sectors like drones, space, and virtual reality have been perceived as male-dominated, but this narrative is rapidly changing, the drone maker said adding with growing interest and active participation from women, companies are now focusing on developing educational programs and skill-based training to bridge the gap and empower women to lead in drone technology.

By supporting women in drone operations, such initiatives are not only fostering financial independence but also reshaping the logistics industry into a more inclusive space, the company said.

With urban logistics evolving at an unprecedented rate, Gurugram alone recorded a staggering 1.5 lakh drone deliveries in February 2025, ranging from iPhones to daily groceries, all reaching customers in under seven minutes.

Ankit Kumar, Founder & CEO, Skye Air Mobility, said, "By training 500 women drone pilots, we are ensuring that the future of logistics is not just automated, but also diverse and led by women. This is not just about training women to fly drones, it's about reshaping the entire logistics industry and proving that women can lead in every sector."