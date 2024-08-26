Skye Air Mobility partners with CARiTAS Hospital to deliver medical supply and diagnostic samples

Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) Drone logistics firm Skye Air Mobility said on Monday it has partnered with Kottayam-based CARiTAS Hospital & Institute of Health Sciences for delivering essential medical supply and diagnostic samples.

This partnership is aimed at enhancing healthcare accessibility and efficiency in the region by leveraging unmanned aerial vehicles in the transportation of such supplies, Skye Air said.

The move is expected to significantly reduce delivery times from hours to just 5-7 minutes, ensuring critical medical supplies reach their destinations swiftly and efficiently, it stated.

The initiative will see drones carrying payloads of up to 3-kilograms over distances of 10-15 kilometres, connecting CARiTAS Hospital with its five other satellite healthcare facilities in the region, the company said.

"Our partnership with CARiTAS Hospital represents a significant step forward in the application of drone technology in healthcare. By establishing an aerial supply chain, we are not only reducing delivery times but also minimising costs and environmental impact. This initiative serves as a model for future healthcare logistics solutions across India," Skye Air Mobility Founder and CEO Ankit Kumar said.

The first drone trial flight successfully transported a package of vital medicines from CARiTAS Hospital to its two satellite facilities 10-15 km away.

The drone delivery programme is set to undergo a series of trial runs over the coming weeks, with plans for a full-scale rollout across Kottayam district in the near future, the company said.

"Drones are a game-changer for healthcare in Kottayam, helping us reach patients in remote areas much faster and more reliably. Whether it's delivering medicine, transporting lab samples, or providing medical equipment, these drones will improve care in our community," Binu Kunnath, Director of CARiTAS Hospital, said.