Skye Air Mobility showcases end-to-end autonomous commerce delivery at India AI Impact Summit

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Hyperlocal drone delivery platform Skye Air Mobility, in partnership with Arrive AI and Ottonomy, on Wednesday demonstrated the end-to-end autonomous commerce delivery system at the India AI Impact Summit here.

The solution integrates Skye Air's aerial drones with smart infrastructure and ground robotics to deliver packages directly to customers' doorsteps without any human intervention.

Skye Air Mobility brings operational experience to the partnership, having successfully completed 3.6 million deliveries over the past two years, underscoring the company's operational excellence and the maturity of its drone delivery technology in real-world conditions, the company said.

The company's drone delivery network has also made a significant environmental impact, saving over 1,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions compared to traditional delivery methods by replacing road-based courier vehicles with electric aerial drones.

Skye Air said that the drone has been engineered specifically for urban logistics with a payload capacity of up to 10 kg, making it suitable for a wide spectrum of commerce applications—from retail goods and groceries to medical supplies and pharmaceuticals, Skye Air Mobility Founder & CEO Ankit Kumar said.