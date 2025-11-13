Skye Air, Siddha Sejal to offer drone-enabled delivery services in Mumbai residential complex

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Drone logistics solution provider Skye Air on Thursday announced an initial strategic pact with the city-based real estate firm Siddha Sejal Group for offering drone-enabled delivery services in residential premises.

As part of the collaboration, Skye Air said it will launch the first drone delivery infrastructure in Mumbai for the Siddha Sky with its first Skye-Pod installation at the Siddha Sky residential project in Wadala, wherein residents will receive daily essentials, packages, and e-commerce orders via drones within the premises.

A designated Skye-Pod zone will be set up inside the complex for safe and seamless collection. Each drone can cover 1 km in just 60 seconds with a maximum range of 30 km, providing residents with doorstep deliveries within minutes, the company said.

The first phase of such delivery services is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2026, making it Mumbai's first residential drone delivery initiative, Skye Air said.

"We announce our strategic partnership with Siddha Sejal Group, marking a defining step in shaping the future of drone-powered deliveries in Mumbai. With Advanced Skye-Pods and AI-based route optimisation via Skye UTM, we are setting a new benchmark for tech-enabled urban mobility," said Ankit Kumar, Founder and CEO, Skye Air.

"Partnering with Skye Air and Siddha Group aligns with our vision of smart, sustainable, and future-focused real estate. This initiative not only improves convenience but also supports Mumbai's evolution into a cleaner, more efficient urban ecosystem," Dhirraj Gada, Director, Sejal Group, said.

"Mumbai, like most major metros, faces mounting challenges from traffic congestion, delivery delays, and increasing carbon emissions. With over 5 lakh daily last-mile deliveries across the city, traditional logistics systems are struggling to keep pace with demand," Eshaan Khullar, Vice President, Skye Air, said. PTI IAS TRB