SLCM, South Indian Bank ink pact to offer collateral management, warehousing solutions

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Post-harvest agri-logistics firm Sohan Lal Commodity Management (SLCM) on Wednesday said it has tied up with South Indian Bank to provide collateral management and warehousing solutions.

The collaboration will facilitate access to post-harvest credit at competitive interest rates, alongside offering scientific storage services and ensuring fair commodity pricing at marketplaces, it said.

"South Indian Bank can now leverage our extensive network of warehouses and expertise to provide loans to entities across the agricultural ecosystem, with the minimal risk of default," SLCM Group CEO Sandeep Sabharwal said in a statement.

SLCM offers a reliable scientific management system for crop protection, along with comprehensive warehouse support. Its AI-powered and NABL-accredited application 'Agri Reach' has proven its ability to reduce post-harvest losses, he added.