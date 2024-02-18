Sleepwell cultural festival begins on Feb 23 in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Feb 18 (PTI) Sheela Foam, the maker of Sleepwell mattresses and comfort products, on Sunday, announced that the second edition of its cultural festival will start on February 23 in Amritsar.

The two-and-a-half-day festival under the theme of 'Sukoon’ will rich tapestry of art and culture and offers a diverse lineup of musical performances, poetry recitals, heritage walks, the company said.

Conversations with maestros such as Faridkot, Karam Rajput, Jasleen Aulakh, Dastaan LIVE, and Maharaja Trio (Banaras), among others, will also be part of the festival.

Over 14 artists from the domain of poetry and music will perform in the festival from February 23rd evening to 25th in Amritsar, the company said.

Various locations across Amritsar - The Earth Urban Haat, The Partition Museum, Golden Temple, and Qila Gobindgarh, have been chosen to create an immersive experience, allowing attendees to soak in the rich heritage of the city.