SLMG Beverages plans to spend Rs 100 cr on sustainability this year

Lucknow, Jan (13) In a bid to promote sustainable solutions to combat climate change, SLMG Beverages Pvt Ltd, India's Coca-Cola bottler, plans to spend more than Rs 100 crore on sustainability, safety, and environment this year.

Of the total investment, Rs 75 crore will be spent on sustainability and Rs 25 crore on quality, the company said.

"Sustainability is core to our business strategy to respond to current and future challenges, while creating positive change for the planet," SLMG Beverages Pvt Ltd Chairman and Managing Director S N Ladhani said.

"Our water, packaging and climate goals are interlinked. By creating a circular economy for packaging, we will minimise our carbon footprint," Ladhani said in a statement.

In line with Coca-Cola's global initiative to create a "World Without Waste", SLMG aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. This bold target signals the company's determination to play a central role in tackling climate change and reducing its environmental footprint.

SLMG is planning to deploy an additional 20 Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) in Agra, in addition to the existing 12.

The company said it is committed to covering 70 per cent of its electricity consumption with solar energy.

With planned capacity expansions in Ayodhya (15 MW), Unnao (5 MW) and Chhata (2.5 MW), the company is reducing its ecological footprint and focussing on clean energy solutions, as per the statement.

SLMG is looking to expand its electric vehicle (EV) fleet from 2,000 to 5,000 by 2025 and to 10,000 vehicles by 2027.

The company is purchasing large EVs for distribution and warehousing to align with the global trend towards sustainable transport, the statement added. PTI NAV TRB