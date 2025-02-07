Smart Freight Centre India hosts workshop on enabling Zero Emission Trucks

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 7 (PTI) Smart Freight Centre India hosted a workshop on Zero Emission Trucks here as part of its nationwide programme to drive the adoption of ZETs in India’s medium and heavy-duty truck sector.

The workshop, supported by the EV Accelerator Cell of Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL), brought together key stakeholders from across the ecosystem to discuss challenges, opportunities, and actionable strategies for accelerating ZET adoption.

This workshop was part of a pan-India campaign under NITI Aayog’s e-FAST initiative, aimed at enhancing regional ecosystem readiness through curated knowledge-sharing and discussions on Zero Emission Trucks, according to a release issued by Smart Freight Centre India (SFC), on Friday.

It covered topics such as technological and operational aspects, global ecosystem developments, Government of India e-truck initiatives, city-level ZET adoption opportunities, operational risks, and deployment SOPs, the release added.

SFC, collaborated with GIZ, as a knowledge partner to deliver this workshop and strengthen the sustainable logistics ecosystem in Kerala, the release further noted.