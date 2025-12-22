Smart metering and smart grids aiding in improvement in distribution sector, says official

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Solutions like smart metering and smart grids are aiding the improvement in the domestic distribution sector, an official said Monday.

The initiatives have helped in improving billing efficiency, revenue realisation and consumer empowerment, said Atul Bali, Director, National Smart Grid Mission.

"Smart metering and smart grids are driving a visible turnaround in the distribution sector," he said at FICCI-India Power Energy Storage Conference here.

The government launched its ambitious Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) at an outlay of Rs 3,03,758 crore in 2021 to improve the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of distribution utilities.

As part of the initiative, the government aims to replace all conventional meters with new-age smart meters.

Praveen Gupta, Member (Thermal) at the Central Electricity Authority, stressed the need for balanced planning across generation, transmission and storage infrastructure. "Flexible operation of thermal power plants is becoming essential with rising renewable penetration, but it must be implemented in a manner that safeguards plant health and long-term viability.

Dinesh Batra, Co-Chair of FICCI's Power Committee and Executive Vice President at Hindustan Power Projects, said, "Thermal power continues to be the backbone of India's electricity system, but increasing flexibility requirements are placing significant technical stress on assets." PTI ABI ABI MR