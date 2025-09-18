Smart meters to be installed in residences of govt officials, legislators: Haryana minister Vij

Chandigarh, Sep 18 (PTI) Haryana Energy Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said smart meters will be installed at residences of government officials, employees, legislators, MPs, ministers and the Chief Minister during the first phase.

Subsequently, the initiative will be extended to the general public, Vij said.

He further said tenders for the installation of smart meters will be issued soon. The government is also considering the provision of individual smart meters in housing societies, Vij said, according to an official statement here.

Vij said electricity consumers will be offered prepaid and postpaid options.

"Just like mobile connections where consumers can choose between prepaid and postpaid, electricity meters will also provide this flexibility to households," he explained.

The minister, meanwhile, said power defaulters in the state owe approximately Rs 7,500 crore in outstanding electricity bills.

He said earlier directions were issued to superintending engineers and senior officers to ensure prompt recovery.

"I had made it clear that a review meeting would be held within three months to assess progress. This meeting will be convened shortly, and detailed reports on recovery will be sought," he added.

He said several dues-related cases are pending in courts, and the department has been instructed to expedite legal action.

Regarding dues against government buildings and institutions, Vij said, "Strict recovery will be ensured from all, including government establishments. Any deliberate delay in payments will invite action as per law".

The minister also said land has already been identified to set up solar power houses in villages, with implementation to begin on a pilot basis.

"If the total electricity load of a village is calculated and a solar power house of the same capacity is established, villages can become self-reliant in power. This will also make electricity more affordable, as solar power is cost-effective," he said.

He noted that a panchayat in Ambala has already offered land for setting up a solar power house.

Vij expressed confidence that the central government will soon introduce a concrete policy to support this initiative. PTI SUN TRB