SMART Tech launches India-made interactive panels to support inclusive classrooms

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) SMART Technologies has introduced India-manufactured interactive panels designed using Universal Design for Learning (UDL) principles, aimed at supporting neurodiverse learners and students with special learning needs within mainstream classrooms, according to a release.

Universal Design for Learning is an educational framework that enables multiple ways for students to access, engage with, and express learning.

SMART’s India-made interactive panels integrate features that support inclusive classrooms, including multi-user touch and collaboration, adjustable visual settings, digital annotation tools, non-verbal expression support, and integration with assistive technologies, the company said.

These capabilities help educators adapt lesson delivery for different learning styles within a single classroom environment.

Anshul Srivastav, Country Head, India, SMART Technologies said, "By manufacturing these solutions in India, we are working to make inclusive classroom infrastructure more accessible to schools across the country." PTI RR MR