SmarterHomes Tech launches operations in Kochi, Mumbai, Pune

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Smart water metering technology company SmarterHomes Technologies on Wednesday announced the launch of its operations in Kochi, Mumbai, and Pune.

Advertisment

The company, which offers IoT-based water metering solutions for high-rise residential communities, said the strategic expansion is in line with the its efforts to strengthen its presence in key Indian cities.

Kochi, Mumbai, and Pune, like many urban areas in India, have been grappling with a water shortage crisis, the company said in a release announcing the launch of its operations in the three cities.

"There is a definitive need for smart water metering solutions in these regions and it is evident from the significant number of inquiries SmarterHomes has received from residents and communities from these regions," the release said.

SmarterHomes is a solution to a real world problem of lack of water metering in apartment buildings, it said.

The company said its IoT-based water metering solution 'WaterOn’ is "uniquely designed to curtail water wastage and encourage responsible water consumption". PTI MBI MBI TRB TRB