Smartphone maker iQOO looks to hire under-25 chief gaming officer

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) To capitalise on the expanding gaming market, smartphone maker iQOO has launched a search for a Chief Gaming Officer (CGO) under the age of 25 to co-create its devices and increase engagement with online gamers, according to a top company official.

The company has opened registration for individuals aged 18-25 years to apply for the role on iQOO India's website, offering an opportunity to young gaming enthusiasts to turn their passion into a fulfilling and rewarding opportunity, iQOO Chief Executive Officer Nipun Marya said.

The Chief Gaming Officer (CGO) will work closely with the gaming community, exchanging insights, including gameplay, gaming style, presentation, and game interpretations.

The CGO will collaborate with the brand to co-create smartphones, lead the brand's eSports vision, and actively engage with India's top eSports gamers, he said, adding that the vivo group brand is offering Rs 10 lakh for six months to the CGO.

The device maker stated that the number of gamers in India has grown at an annual rate of 14.6 per cent over the past six years. The iQOO brand recently teamed up with seven leading gaming icons to test its devices and get real-time feedback. PTI PRS SHW