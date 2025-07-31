Smartphone maker iQOO names Vedang Vikas new chief gaming officer

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Smartphone maker iQOO has appointed a 25-year-old gamer and esports coach, Vedang Vikas, as its Chief Gaming Officer, as the brand seeks to co-create its devices and increase engagement with online gamers.

Vedang has emerged victorious among 80,000-plus gamers to lead the iQOO’s Gaming Vision and will take home a package of Rs 10 lakh, the vivo group brand said in a statement.

Vedang was picked up after a nationwide hunt across 400 Indian cities and towns, which drew over 80,000 entries from gaming enthusiasts. The position will give him the opportunity to collaborate with top gamers across India and earn a prize of Rs 10 lakh, it said.

“With his experience as a player, coach, and mentor, we believe he will bring a sharper understanding of the gaming community and a fresh perspective to our esports initiatives,” iQOO CEO Nipun Marya said.

In addition to strengthening its presence in the esports space, iQOO has appointed Harshvardhan as its official caster, the statement said. PTI PRS BAL