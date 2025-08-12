Smartworks Coworking Spaces posts Rs 4.19 cr loss in Jun qtr

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4.19 crore for the first quarter of FY26.

Its net loss stood at Rs 23 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, rose to Rs 387.98 crore during the April-June period of 2025-26 against Rs 323.15 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, Smartworks Coworking Spaces had posted a net loss of Rs 63.17 crore on a total income of Rs 1,409.66 crore.

Smartworks Coworking Spaces, which got listed recently on stock exchanges, is one of the leading co-working centre operators in the country. PTI MJH SHW