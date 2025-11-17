Smartworks leases 1.66 lakh sq ft office space to Wolters Kluwer in Pune

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd has rented out 1.66 lakh sq ft office space to Wolters Kluwer (India) Pvt Ltd in Pune.

Smartworks manages 12.7 million sq ft with over 2,94,000 seats across 14 cities as of September 30, 2025.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has leased space to Wolters Kluwer (India), a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, corporate performance and ESG.

"Enterprises today need scale, speed, and a consistent experience across cities. Our large-format campuses are designed for exactly this.

"The 1,000+ seats cohort, which accounted for about 12 per cent of our rental revenue three years ago, has now almost tripled to 35 per cent, driven by our focus on large, enterprise clients and their need for consolidated, experience-led work environments," said Neetish Sarda, founder and Managing Director of Smartworks.

Recently, Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd reported that its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 3.13 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal. Its net loss stood at Rs 15.82 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income grew 22 per cent to Rs 441.06 crore in the July-September quarter of this fiscal from Rs 360.84 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year. PTI MJH MJH BAL BAL