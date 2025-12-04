Smartworks leases 1.68 lakh sq ft office space to a global IT services firm in Kolkata

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Realty firm Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd has provided on lease around 1.68 lakh sq ft office spaces in Kolkata to a global IT services firm.

Smartworks, which got listed on the stock exchanges recently, has a portfolio of 14 million sq ft across 61 centres in 14 cities in India and Singapore.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company informed that it has leased 1.68 lakh sq ft office space to a global provider of information technology, consulting and business process services.

Smartworks did not share the name of the global firm.

The IT major's new office is distributed across two Smartworks campuses - Victoria Park and Mediasiti, located in Salt Lake City, Sector V, Kolkata.

"Enterprise adoption of managed campuses has entered a decisive phase. Large organisations are scaling faster and leaning toward workspace models that offer predictability, depth, and seamless expansion," said Neetish Sarda, founder and Managing Director, Smartworks.

In the second quarter of this fiscal, Smartworks narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 3.13 crore. Its net loss stood at Rs 15.82 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income grew 22 per cent to Rs 441.06 crore in the July-September quarter of this fiscal from Rs 360.84 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year. PTI MJH MJH BAL BAL