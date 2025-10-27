Smartworks leases over 500 seats at Pune campus to Davies Shared Services

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd has provided over 500 seats on lease to Davies Shared Services (India) Pvt Ltd at its centre in Pune.

Davies Shared Services (India) is an Indian subsidiary of UK-headquartered global professional services firm Davies.

"Smartworks' campuses are designed to enable enterprises to expand seamlessly, combining scale, infrastructure, and integrated services under one roof. We continue to create environments that empower global organisations to operate efficiently and grow with agility," Smartworks founder and Managing Director Neetish Sarda said.

Smartworks, which was recently listed on stock exchanges, has a portfolio of around 12 million sq ft across 14 cities in India, as well as in Singapore.

Arvind Parashar, Senior Vice President and India Country Manager at Davies, said, "This is a significant step forward for us, bringing our teams into one connected and collaborative unit to drive innovation and growth." Smartworks takes on lease entire/large bare shell properties in prime locations from landlords to set up its campuses. The company subleases the spaces to medium and large-sized enterprises.

Last month, Smartworks took on lease 5.57 lakh sq ft office spaces in Navi Mumbai to set up a large centre for meeting the growing demand of flexible managed workspaces from corporates.

The company signed over 5.57 lakh sq ft campus at Intellion Park, Navi Mumbai, a project developed by Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd.

This will be Smartworks' largest managed office campus in Mumbai.

Smartworks got listed in July after raising around Rs 600 crore through its Initial Public Offering (IPO). Its market capitalisation is more than Rs 6,000 crore at present.