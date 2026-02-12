Smartworks rents 1.82 lakh sq ft office space in Mumbai to set up co-working centre

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Realty firm Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd has taken on lease 1.81 lakh sq ft office space in Mumbai to expand its portfolio amid rising demand for prime workspaces from corporates.

Smartworks, which got listed on stock exchanges last year, takes office space on lease to set up its centres and then sub-leases the workspaces to mainly large corporates.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company said it has expanded its footprint in Mumbai with the addition of 1,82,300 sq ft managed office space in a project 'The Square' developed by Lloyds Realty Developers Ltd.

Neetish Sarda, Managing Director and Founder of Smartworks, said Mumbai remains a strategic market for the company because of the strong demand of workspaces from enterprises across key business districts.

"With our portfolio in the city now crossing 2 million sq ft, we are well positioned to cater to both current and emerging managed office requirements, as demand from enterprises in India’s financial capital continues to remain steady," he added.

At present, Smartworks has a portfolio of 15.3 million sq ft across 63 centres in 15 cities in India and Singapore. PTI MJH MJH DR DR