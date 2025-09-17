Smartworks rents 5.57 lakh sq ft office space from Tata Realty; to set up new centre with 12k desks

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd has taken on lease 5.57 lakh sq ft office spaces in Mumbai from Tata Realty to set up a large centre for meeting the growing demand of flexible managed workspaces from corporates.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Smartworks informed that it has signed over 5,57,000 sq ft campus at Intellion Park, Navi Mumbai, a project developed by Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd.

This will be Smartworks' largest managed office campus in Mumbai.

With this addition, the company's leased portfolio in Mumbai has crossed the 10 lakh sq ft milestone.

Neetish Sarda, Managing Director & Founder, Smartworks said: "Mumbai is a strategic market and enterprise demand here continues to accelerate across sectors. Intellion Park, our largest managed office campus in the city, is designed for enterprises that need scale, speed, and experience under one roof." Sarda said the company has taken the entire office tower from Tata Realty for 10 years with an option of extension.

He said the new centre, with a capacity of around 12,000 desks, will become operational in November-December.

Sanjay Dutt, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Realty, said: "Our partnership with Smartworks reflects a shared vision to create world-class, future-ready work environments. With Intellion Park set to become Navi Mumbai's largest IT Park, and Smartworks' expertise in building scalable, enterprise-grade campuses, this collaboration is poised to set new benchmarks in the region's commercial real estate landscape." At present, Smartworks has a portfolio of around 12 million sq ft across 14 cities in India and Singapore.

Smartworks focusses on mid-to-large enterprises and has a diverse client base of over 730, which includes Forbes 2000 companies, MNCs, Indian conglomerates and startups, the statement said. PTI MJH HVA