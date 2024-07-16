Smartworld Developers gives Rs 581-cr contract to Ahluwalia Contracts for Gurugram housing project

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Realty firm Smartworld Developers on Tuesday said it has given a Rs 581-crore contract to Ahluwalia Contracts for construction of its luxury housing project in Gurugram.

In a statement, the company said the project 'Smartworld The Edition' is located on Golf Course Extension Road in Sector 66, Gurugram.

Gurugram-based Smartworld Developers, which was founded in 2021, said this project marks its entry into the luxury housing segment and is "expected to generate a revenue of Rs 6,000 crore." Spread over 10 acres with a saleable area of 3 million square feet, the project will have around 900 apartments.

"With an exemplary track record of delivering several large-scale projects, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has set a benchmark in the construction industry. We are confident that their expertise and commitment to quality will ensure the successful delivery of this project," said Vivek Singhal, CEO, Smartworld Developers.

The company is developing many projects in Gurugram.