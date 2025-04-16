Smartworld, Tribeca to build 2nd Trump-branded housing project in Gurugram at Rs 2,200 cr cost

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Realty firms Smartworld Developers and Tribeca Developers on Wednesday announced that they will develop an ultra-luxury residential project in Gurugram under the 'Trump' brand with a total investment of around Rs 2,200 crore.

M3M Group firm Smartworld Developers and Tribeca have launched the 'Trump Residences' project at Sector 69, Gurugram. The project, comprising 288 units, has a total saleable area of 12 lakh square feet.

India has become the Trump brand’s largest market outside the US.

In January this year, Donald Trump was sworn in as the President of America. This is the second Trump-branded project announced in India after he became the US President.

Mumbai-based Tribeca Developers, the official representatives of the Trump brand in India, said these deals were signed 6-8 months back.

"We are launching Trump Residences project in Gurugram. The total project cost will be around Rs 2,200 crore," Smartworld Developers co-founder Pankaj Bansal told reporters here.

He said the project will be completed in five years. The revenue potential of this project is estimated at around Rs 3,500 crore.

Smartworld Developers will construct this housing project while Tribeca Developers, the official representatives of the Trump brand in India, will be responsible for design, marketing, sales and PMC (project management consultancy).

This is the second Trump-branded residential project in Gurugram and the sixth project in India.

M3M Group, which is developing the first Trump project in Gurugram, will start giving possession from this month.

Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers, said, "Trump returns to Gurugram with second project. This reflects the strength of the Gurugram market and also the partnership with M3M Group." Further, Bansal said that the company is launching this project at Rs 27,000 per square feet. The price ranges from Rs 8 crore to Rs 12 crore for an apartment.

In the project, there will be two 51-storey towers of around 200 metres height.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organisation, said, "We are incredibly excited to launch our second project in Gurgaon (Gurugram), and even prouder to be doing it once again with our amazing partners at Tribeca, M3M & Smartworld." "The fact that we are expanding in this remarkable city speaks volumes not just about the strength of the Trump brand in India but also about the exceptional partnership we've built and the tremendous confidence the Trump Organisation has in Gurgaon's future," he said.

"With this new development, we've pushed the boundaries of luxury like never before. I am confident that Trump Residences Gurgaon will stand among the most iconic and spectacular properties in our global portfolio," said Eric Trump.

Mehta said that out of six Trump-branded projects announced in India so far, four have already been completed in Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata and Gurugram.

Out of the six projects, he said one is an office complex in Pune, which was announced last month.

In late March 2025, Tribeca Developers partnered with Kundan Spaces to develop a Rs 2,500 crore worth commercial project 'Trump World Center' in Pune, marking the entry of US-based Trump Organisation in Indian commercial real estate.

"We will be announcing a couple of more Trump-branded projects in North and South India," Mehta said, but declined to give more details.