SME cos listed on NSE Emerge platform hit Rs 1 lakh crore m-cap

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The total market capitalisation of companies listed on the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) SME platform, Emerge, crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, the exchange said on Tuesday.

Since the platform was launched in 2012, a total of 397 companies have been listed on NSE Emerge with fund raising of more than Rs 7,800 crore, the bourse said in a statement.

The Nifty SME Emerge index consisting of 166 companies from 19 sectors have shown a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of around 40 per cent till November 2023. The index was launched in 2017.

Earlier this year, the stock exchange had strengthened its NSE Emerge criteria for migration of SME listed companies on its mainboard platform to promote higher quality companies with a wider learning curve of regulatory compliances.

So far, 138 companies have migrated to the NSE mainboard platform.

"NSE Emerge listed companies crossing Rs one lakh crore market capitalisation is a significant milestone. This showcases the hidden potential of Indian MSMEs that have been the driving force of our country's economic growth.

"We urge Indian MSMEs to explore the alternative source of raising capital through NSE Emerge," Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer at NSE, said. PTI SP SGC SHW