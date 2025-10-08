SME IPO: SK Minerals Rs 41-cr public issue to open on Friday

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Speciality chemicals manufacturer SK Minerals & Additives on Wednesday fixed the price band at Rs 120-127 per equity share for its Rs 41.15 crore initial share sale which will open for public subscription on October 10.

The initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on October 14. Bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on October 9, Ludhiana-based SK Minerals & Additives said in a statement.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 32.40 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. At the upper end of the price band, the company will raise Rs 41.15 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 31 crore will be used for working capital requirements, Rs 5.05 crore for capital expenditure towards the purchase of plant and machinery, and the balance for general corporate purposes.

SK Minerals & Additives is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of specialty chemicals, with a core focus on food and feed additives.

Its product portfolio includes chelated minerals, mineral mixtures, and other allied chemicals catering to industries such as food and bakery, animal feed, and petroleum. The company reported revenue of Rs 85.27 crore with a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 5.02 crore for the first five months of the current financial year, ended August 31, 2025. For FY 25, it posted revenue of Rs 211.67 crore and a PAT of Rs 10.94 crore.

The company's shares will be listed on the BSE's SME platform.

Khambatta Securities is the sole book running lead manager while Maashitla Securities is the registrar for the IPO. PTI HG MR