SMEs backbone of industrial growth, says Rajasthan Governor

Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Tuesday said small and medium enterprises (SMEs) form the backbone of the country's industrial development and play a crucial role in generating employment and strengthening the rural economy.

Addressing the "Rajasthan Industry and SME Summit" here, Bagde said Rajasthan has a long-standing entrepreneurial tradition which should be transformed into global opportunities to unlock future growth potential.

He said SMEs are the biggest contributors to flagship initiatives such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, adding that the country is moving rapidly towards self-reliance across sectors.

Referring to India's global standing, the Governor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honoured by 28 countries, reflecting India's growing influence on the world stage.

Bagde highlighted Rajasthan's vast potential in renewable energy, mining, textiles, handicrafts, engineering goods and tourism, and said the coming decade would bring unprecedented opportunities for the Indian industry, with Rajasthan poised to play a leading role.

Earlier, the Governor presented the "Pride of Rajasthan Award" to entrepreneurs for their contribution to the state's economy. PTI AG DRR