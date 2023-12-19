‘SMFG Grihashakti plans to add another 3-5 branches in Telangana by FY25’

Hyderabad, Dec 19 (PTI) SMFG Grihashakti, a housing finance company on Tuesday said it is planning to expand its footprint in Telangana to make affordable housing finance available to aspiring home owners across the state.

Currently, SMFG Grihashakti has a workforce of over 120 employees and a network of seven branches in Telangana and the company plans to add another 3-5 branches in the state by FY25 and also improve its distribution network, a release said here.

SMFG Grihashakti plans to sustain its growth trajectory by focusing on expanding its presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities by building a strong in-house sales team and adding more branches across Telangana, it said.

Speaking about the company's expansion in Telangana, Deepak Patkar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, SMFG Grihashakti said : “Telangana is an important state in SMFG Grihashakti’s growth story and we are committed to provide housing loan products to the underserved across the state. Our strategic focus on expanding branches and bolstering our workforce reflects our dedication to making homeownership a reality for more individuals and families, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities." The company provides a diverse range of financial products to its customers in Telangana and across the country, including loans for home improvements, home constructions, home extensions, loans against properties, and loans to purchase or resell commercial properties, the release added. PTI VVK VVK SS