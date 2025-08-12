SMFG India appoints Ravi Narayanan as chief executive

Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI ) Non-bank lender SMFG India Credit on Tuesday said it has appointed Ravi Narayanan as its chief executive.

The company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group(SMFG), said Narayanan has previously worked with Axis Bank and HDFC Bank in various capacities.

***** RBL Bank, CAMS unit join hands to provide merchant acquiring settlement service * Private sector lender RBL Bank on Tuesday announced a partnership with a unit of CAMS to provide merchant acquiring settlement service.

The tie-up will enable real-time settlements and secure card processing, as per a statement.