SMFG India Credit, Google Pay join hands

Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) SMFG India Credit on Tuesday announced a partnership with Google Pay that will help the non-bank lender provide collateral-free personal loans to users of the popular payments service.

Loans can be provided in the app itself within minutes to select customers, as per a statement.

***** HDFC Bank philanthropic arm to train 1,950 youth at Meerut skilling centre * HDFC Bank on Tuesday said its philanthropic arm will train 1,950 youth from a newly launched skilling centre in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

The largest private sector lender has tied-up with Nasscom Foundation for the centre, which is opened under its corporate social responsibility programme Parivartan, as per a statement.

***** SBI Mutual Fund launches qualify fund * SBI Mutual Fund on Tuesday launched a qualify fund to generate long-term capital appreciation for investors.

The new fund offer for the 'SBI Quality Fund' will be open between January 28 and February 11, as per a statement.