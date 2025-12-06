SMFG India Credit introduces paid menstrual leave for women employees

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) SMFG India Credit (SMIC), a non-banking financial company, on Saturday announced the introduction of a paid menstrual leave policy for all women employees, effective December 2.

While certain states are increasingly implementing this progressive workplace policy, SMICC has proactively chosen to extend this benefit to its employees nationwide.

Under the new policy, women employees will be entitled to one paid menstrual leave per month, in addition to all existing leave types, SMICC said in a statement.

The leave will be auto-approved, requiring neither managerial approval nor a medical certificate, and must be availed within the month it is provisioned.

"At SMFG India Credit, we have proactively implemented menstrual leave across our pan-India offices to reinforce our focus on inclusion and the holistic well-being of women employees," Ravi Narayanan, Managing Director and CEO, SMFG India Credit, said.

SMFG India Credit is a leading NBFC+ Investment and Credit Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India and a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG). PTI SP DRR