SMFG stake buy in Yes Bank to pave way for other foreign entrants in Indian banking sector: Fitch

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Fitch Ratings on Tuesday said Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group's (SMFG) 20 per cent stake buy in Yes Bank could pave way for other foreign entrants in the Indian banking sector.

India's foreign investment norms cap voting rights for investors in banks at 26 per cent and investments by financial institutions in Indian banks at 15 per cent, which have deterred such stake sales, its said.

"The Yes Bank transaction will be the first significant acquisition by a foreign bank and would give SMFG significant control over Yes BANK as the largest shareholder with two board appointees. It could pave the way for future transactions, if the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) approval for the transaction sets a precedent," Fitch said in a statement.

Any increase in the 26 per cent cap on voting rights, or the 15 per cent investment threshold could encourage foreign bank investors.

"We anticipate that there could be opportunities for investments in India's mid-sized banks by foreign banks looking to expand their presence in India, although we believe the RBI's preference is for foreign banks with strong performance and governance to acquire stakes larger than 26 per cent through wholly-owned Indian subsidiaries regulated in India," Fitch said.

On May 9, Yes Bank announced that SMBC will acquire a 20 per cent stake from its shareholders, including the State Bank of India and several Indian banks, which had participated in the banks’ reconstruction scheme in 2020, for around Rs 13,480 crore.

"It also reflects Yes Bank's significant recovery following its 2020 regulatory rescue," Fitch said.

Foreign banks hold about 6 per cent of India's banking assets though their loan share is significantly lower at about 3 per cent. In contrast, India's top 10 banks account for about 77 per cent of the sector's loans and deposits.

Fitch sees investor interest in Indian banks driven by significant growth potential, with expected GDP growth of over 6 per cent in the financial year ending March 2027 (FY27), manageable risks from trade disruptions, and stronger financial performance amid regulatory improvements addressing past asset quality issues.

"However, significant losses due to notable accounting discrepancies and management changes at a mid-sized private bank in the quarter ended March 31, 2025 indicate ongoing governance and oversight challenges.

"Increased global bank involvement could enhance governance standards and practices in India's financial sector, aligning with the RBI's efforts," Fitch said.

Private sector IndusInd Bank has reported occurrence of accounting frauds estimated at Rs 3,400 crore in its March quarter results. The bank board suspects involvement of former key management personnel and some employees in the fraud. PTI JD HVA