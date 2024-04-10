Smile Foundation to create fund to promote good cinema for children

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Smile Foundation is considering creating a fund to encourage the production of meaningful and educational films, specifically for children and youth.

Given the impact of good cinema on young minds, the Smile Foundation is considering the creation of a 'SIFFCY Fund' to encourage making films specifically for children and youth, said Santanu Mishra, co-founder of Smile Foundation in a statement. The foundation works for children's education and health across India.

Various stakeholders have been approaching the foundation to create the fund, Mishra said.

The biggest feature of creativity is that it is not threatened by artificial intelligence and no creative person will be under-appreciated because of AI, Mishra, who produced the much-acclaimed film 'I am Kalam', said. He was speaking at the inauguration of the 10th edition of the 'Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth' (SIFFCY) on Tuesday here.

SIFFCY is an initiative of Smile Foundation to entertain, engage, educate and empower young minds.

Being held in collaboration with the European Union, the four-day-long festival is being organised across 50 locations in India in a hybrid mode. This year, around 150 curated films from 40 countries are being showcased for the young Indian audience through SIFFCY. PTI KKS KKS MR