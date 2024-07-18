SMP launches direct China-Kolkata freight services to boost trade connectivity

Kolkata, Jul 18 (PTI) Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMP Kolkata), on Thursday announced the launch of the China Calcutta Service (CCS) at Kolkata Dock System (KDS) in partnership with Pacific International Lines (PIL).

The SMP had recently announced direct services with Chinese ports from Haldia.

Officials said the CCS, a direct weekly service from China to Kolkata, addresses the growing demand for reduced transit times from Far East ports to Kolkata..

The inaugural vessel of this service was welcomed by SMPK Deputy Chairman Samrat Rahi at Kolkata Dock System, accompanied by senior officials.

Rahi said, "This weekly service is set to bolster the shipping efficiency for the burgeoning EXIM trade across West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, the Northeast states of India, as well as Nepal and Bhutan." Port chairman Rathendra Raman underscored the anticipated rise in container traffic at KDS following the launch of CCS. He also outlined plans for a concession scheme designed to stimulate vessel calls and enhance container operations during the fiscal year 2024-25.

The CCS route will deploy three dedicated vessels - Kota Ria, Kota Rukun, and Kota Rakiyat - each optimised with an average parcel load of 622 TEUs to navigate lower draft conditions.

With a transit period of 10 to 12 days, the service promises enhanced logistical efficiency to meet customer needs in India and Nepal.

The port rotation for the CCS route includes Xiamen-Shekou-Singapore-Kolkata-Singapore-Xiamen, facilitating robust connectivity and fostering trade growth in the region. PTI BSM MNB