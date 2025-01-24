Smriti Irani calls for greater global cooperation to empower women

Davos: Former Union minister Smriti Irani has called for greater global cooperation on women empowerment and pitched for empowering women entrepreneurs with the latest technological advances like AI.

Irani, founder and chairperson of Alliance for Global Good- Gender Equity and Equality, told the news agency in an interview here during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting that India has taken several ambitious initiatives to empower women, enhance their skills, and improve their overall well-being.

Irani emphasised the need for global collaboration, citing efforts to uplift women through the Alliance.

"Our mission is to connect people worldwide and empower women in business, build their skillsets, and focus on their health and well-being," Irani said.

She highlighted the pivotal support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in driving these efforts forward.

"So far, we have initiated projects involving 4,000 international delegates. This year, particularly in Davos, we have introduced significant schemes. In India, we aim to reach nearly 250 locations and empower 1,00,000 women entrepreneurs," she said.

The plans include facilitating capital access, helping entrepreneurs repackage products for international markets, and guiding them on meeting global certifications and standards.

Acknowledging the transformative role of technology, Irani said, "At Davos, we recognise that this is the era of AI.

We are exploring how technology can assist women entrepreneurs and how they can adapt to and leverage these advancements."

Irani said that a newly signed agreement with the Commonwealth's 56 member countries would ensure the extension of India's efforts to other nations.

Irani said a strategic partnership agreement with a US-based industry forum has been formed, which will focus on upskilling women in Asia for the carbon credit market, creating employment opportunities while addressing environmental concerns.

"This initiative not only focuses on empowering women but also positions India as a global leader in both sustainability and women's development," Irani said.

She said the potential for innovation, resilience and progress gets unlocked when women are empowered in a society.

The Alliance was launched last year on the sidelines of the WEF Annual Meeting 2024, which also she had attended.

Anchored in the CII Centre for Women Leadership, supported by the Gates Foundation and with the World Economic Forum as its network partner, the Alliance focuses on three core pillars of health, women's enterprise, and education and skilling.

The Alliance, in partnership with the Women Collective Forum, has designed the 100K initiative, which aims to engage and equip 1,00,000 women - corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals across India.