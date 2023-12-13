SN Gupta takes charge as SAIL Chief Vigilance Officer

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) State-owned SAIL on Wednesday said SN Gupta has assumed the charge as Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of the company.

Gupta, a 1992 batch officer of Indian Telecom Service (ITS), has served as Director at the Central Vigilance Commission for five years, contributing to the enhancement of vigilance mechanisms within the government, the company said in a statement.

He has also served as the CVO at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for two years.

Gupta assumed the charge on Wednesday, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in the statement.

He has spent over 23 years specialising in exchange installation, field operations, mobile operations, and personnel and training, it added.

SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is among the leading steel players in the country, having an annual installed capacity of over 20 million tonnes (MT). PTI ABI BAL BAL