Snabbit raises USD 5.5 million from Elevation Capital

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Quick-service platform Snabbit has raised USD 5.5 million in a funding round led by Elevation Capital, with participation from Nexus Venture Partners. Angel investors like Niraj Singh, Gaurav Munjal, Sanjeev Barnwal, and Vidit Aatrey also participated in the round.

This round follows an earlier USD 1 million seed investment by Nexus Venture Partners in early 2024.

The funding will be used towards expanding geographically and strengthening the workforce, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2024, Snabbit provides trained experts for everyday home tasks, available on-demand. These professionals can be booked by the hour and arrive within 15 minutes.

***** Chelvies Coffee raises USD 1 million * Chelvies Coffee, a speciality coffee and dining experience brand, has raised USD 1 million in a funding round led by Endurance Capital, with an additional USD 500,000 in debt financing currently under process.

The investment will fuel the company's expansion plans to establish over 30 high-street locations across major Indian metros by 2026, enhance existing supply chain infrastructure, develop proprietary food production systems, and strengthen its operational teams, a company statement said.

Founded in 2023, the company operates at six locations in Delhi-NCR and Ahmedabad. PTI ANK TRB