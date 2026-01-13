Snag hits Akasa Air Pune-Bengaluru flight ahead of departure; airline deplanes passengers

Mumbai, Jan 13 ( PTI) Akasa Air deplaned passengers from a Bengaluru-bound flight at the Pune airport on Tuesday morning due to a technical glitch in the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, according to a source.

The passengers were seated in the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for nearly one-and-a-half hours before they were deplaned, one of the passengers who was on the flight told PTI.

The flight was scheduled to depart from Pune at 8.50 am, and boarding had started around 8.10 am.

"Akasa Air Bangalore-bound flight -- QP1312-- from Pune on January 13 is held up at Pune airport.

"Passengers had boarded the aircraft and the flight was getting ready for departure when some technical issue was reported in the aircraft at the last minute. Later, all the passengers were deplaned," the passenger said.

In a communication to the passengers, Akasa Air said the flight QIP 1312 was delayed due to operational reasons and added that the flight will now depart at 1.15 pm. PTI IAS HVA