Snap-E Cabs to expand fleet to 600 cars with new collaborations

Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI) Snap-E Cabs, a ride-hailing service provider in Kolkata with a 100 per cent electric vehicle fleet, announced collaborations with financial institutions on Tuesday to expand its fleet from 400 to 600 cars.

The company claimed it has entered into partnerships with Mufin Green Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra Finance, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank.

These strategic partnerships will help Snap-E Cabs achieve its expansion plans for FY'24, which include entering new markets such as Bhubaneswar and Raipur, the company said in a statement.

Mufin Green Finance has leased 100 Tata Tigor cars for 5 years. Mahindra & Mahindra Finance has also leased 50 Tata Tigor cars for 3 years. ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank have also partnered with Snap-E Cabs to provide another 50 Tata Tigor cars in total.

Speaking about the new collaborations, Mayank Bindal, Founder & CEO at Snap-E Cabs, said, "These partnerships align with our vision to provide environmentally conscious transportation options to our customers while expanding our reach and enhancing our service offerings." The addition of these eco-friendly vehicles to the Snap-E Cabs fleet underlines the company's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting a cleaner environment. PTI BSM NN