Snowflake to increase India headcount to over 700 by year-end

San Francisco, Jun 10 (PTI) Enterprise AI solutions firm Snowflake plans to hire around 100 people to increase the headcount of the company to over 700 by the end of this year, a senior company official said.

The company at present has around 600 employees in India and is also planning to set up a research and development (R&D) centre in the country.

"We recently opened a new office in Mumbai, and are going to expand our office presence in Bengaluru before the end of 2025. We currently have over 600 employees and aim to be more than 700 employees by the end of 2025 across sales, operations, solutions engineering and marketing," Snowflake India Managing Director Vijayant Rai told PTI.

He said that the team expansion in Pune is to basically work with customers who are present in India and assist them in digital transformation.

Rai said that 50 per cent of Snowflake's APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) partner ecosystem is rooted in India, reflecting the vast opportunity the region offers and highlighting India's vital role in Snowflake's global success.

He said that India is one of the fastest-growing economies and offers a lot of headroom for Snowflake to penetrate in segments where the presence of data solutions, cloud technologies, etc, is still very low.

"There is a lot of headroom for growth in India. It is definitely being looked at as a growth market for Snowflake, and that is why you know we are looking at increasing our coverage. India is also a very, I would say a large-scale data market, right based on the scale at which companies operate in India," Rai said.

He said that some of the company's customers in India are unicorns and are dealing with hundreds of millions of users of their own, which is all a data play.

Snowflake provides AI solutions that help companies add AI technology to their existing database. It uses AI technology developed by various firms like OpenAI, Meta, Deepseek, etc, to develop technological solutions for enterprises.

Rai said India is also a unique market from a perspective of the challenge of data itself and the scale at which it operates.

"Today we have a lot of digital native customers of ours who operate at multiple petabytes scale you know on Snowflake and that's a unique piece for Snowflake as well because you know only India and China would have that sort of organisations catering with as many customers who consume a lot of data," he said.

Rai said that in the Indian BFSI segment, driven by financial services, retail and independent software vendors are fueling growth for the company. PTI PRS DR