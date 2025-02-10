Sobha Group's charitable trust give possession of over 120 homes to EWS families in Palakkad, Kerala

Palakkad (Kerala) Feb 10 (PTI) Realty firm Sobha group's philanthropic arm handed over 120 completed homes to women-led families in Palakkad district in Kerala.

Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, established in 1994 by PNC Menon and Sobha Menon, as part of its Griha Sobha 2025 initiative, handed over 120 completed homes to women-led families in Palakkad district.

"Among these, 13 landless families were provided with 5 cents of land each for constructing their homes. Last year, the Trust successfully delivered 110 homes, bringing the total to 230 free homes handed over to deserving families," Sobha said in a statement.

The initiative, which aims to provide 1,000 free homes, is a step toward addressing inadequate housing for economically weaker sections (EWS).

The foundation stone for another 120 homes will be laid in March 2025.

The event was held on Sunday in the presence of dignitaries including Adv K Rajan, Minister for Revenue and Housing, Kerala along with State Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and leaders across political lines.

PNC Menon, Founder of Sobha Group, said, "A safe and secure home is the starting point for countless possibilities. Through the Griha Sobha initiative, we are enabling women-led families to break barriers and build brighter futures." "At Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, we are committed to transforming lives by creating lasting change through holistic social development," Menon said.

Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. The Group also has presence in Dubai real estate market. PTI MJH DR