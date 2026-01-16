Sobha Ltd Q3 profit dips 29 pc to Rs 15.42 cr

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Friday reported a 29 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.42 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal on lower income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 21.68 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 983.10 crore during the October-December period of 2025-26 fiscal, from Rs 1,256.87 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. The company has a presence in South India, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai markets. PTI MJH DRR