Sobha Q2 profit jumps nearly 3-fold to Rs 72.52 cr

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Friday reported a nearly three times increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 72.52 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal on better income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 26.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 1,469.3 crore in the July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 965.29 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Recently, Sobha Ltd reported a 61 per cent growth in its sales booking to Rs 1,902.6 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,178.5 crore in the year-ago period.

It sold 13.94 lakh square feet area during the July-September period of this fiscal at an average price realisation of Rs 13,648 per square feet.

Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd, one of the leading real estate firms in the country, had posted a net profit of Rs 94.68 crore on a total income of Rs 4,162.75 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal. On the operational front, it sold properties worth Rs 6,276.5 crore last fiscal. PTI MJH MJH SHW