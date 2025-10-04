Sobha Q2 sales booking jumps 61 pc to Rs 1,902.6 cr on strong housing demand

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Real estate developer Sobha Ltd on Saturday reported a 61 per cent growth in its sales booking to Rs 1,902.6 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal on better demand for its residential properties.

The company had sold properties worth Rs 1,178.5 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd informed that the company sold 13.94 lakh square feet area during the July-September period of this fiscal at an average price realisation of Rs 13,648 per square feet.

Bengaluru contributed 69.7 per cent of the quarterly sales, with value of Rs 1,326.4 crore aided by improved sales momentum at SOBHA Town Park project.

Delhi-NCR contributed Rs 309.7 crore while Kerala region added Rs 184.8 crore to quarterly sales value, sustained by festive demand surge.

For the first half of 2025-26, Sobha Ltd achieved sales bookings of Rs 3,981.4 crore, the best ever H1 performance, as against Rs 3,052.2 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

During the entire 2024-25 fiscal, Sobha Ltd had sold properties worth Rs 6,276.5 crore.

"Rationalisation and simplification in GST rates, a declining interest rate regime supported by low-inflation environment, is expected to further stimulate household consumption and domestic economic activity," Sobha said.

During the latest September quarter, Sobha Ltd completed 1.18 million sq ft of saleable area, delivering 591 homes.

Sobha Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

In terms of number of flats sold during the July-September period of 2025, PropEquity data showed that housing sales fell 4 per cent in top 9 cities.

Anarock data suggested a 9 per cent annual fall in 7 major cities.

Despite overall sluggishness in sales volumes during the first nine months of 2025 calendar year, the big branded and listed entities are performing well and clocking higher sales value, snatching market share from small unorganised and unbranded developers. PTI MJH HVA