New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Wednesday reported a 53 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 15.08 crore for the quarter ended December 2023.

Its net profit stood at Rs 31.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also fell to Rs 713.74 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 897.97 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing. PTI MJH SGC RAM