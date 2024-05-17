Sobha Q4 profit down 86 pc to Rs 7 cr

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Friday reported 86 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 7.02 crore for the quarter ended March 2024 on lower income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 48.57 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also fell to Rs 791.25 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 1,240.14 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

During 2023-24, net profit declined to Rs 49.11 crore from Rs 104.20 crore in the preceding year. Total income fell to Rs 3,217.88 crore from Rs 3,402.43 crore in 2022-23.

Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a significant presence in South India. PTI MJH SGC ANU ANU