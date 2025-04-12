Sobha Q4 sales bookings rise 22 pc to Rs 1,836 cr, FY25 sales down 5.5 pc at Rs 6,276 cr

New Delhi: Realty firm Sobha Ltd's sales bookings rose 22 per cent to Rs 1,835.7 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025, on better housing demand.

Its sales bookings or pre-sales stood at Rs 1,504 crore in the year-ago period.

According to a regulatory filing, Sobha's sales bookings fell to Rs 6,276.5 crore in the last fiscal compared to Rs 6,644.1 crore in 2023-24.

Sobha sold 4.68 million square feet last fiscal at an average price of Rs 13,412 per square feet.

Bengaluru contributed 58 and Gurgaon 19.9 per cent to its total sales bookings during the last 2024-25 fiscal.

Sobha said the company, last fiscal, launched 8 projects comprising 8.76 million sq ft across 4 cities.

It achieved the highest-ever average realisation of Rs 13,412 per square feet, an improvement of 22.8 per cent over the 2023-24 fiscal.

Bengaluru-based Sobha is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a presence in Karnataka, Delhi-NCR, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Maharashtra housing markets.