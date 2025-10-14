Soch Apparels enters Malaysia, eyes UK, US markets

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Women's ethnic wear player Soch Apparels Pvt Ltd on Tuesday announced its foray into the Malaysian market with the opening of three retail stores in the Southeast Asian country as part of its international expansion.

The company is also exploring opportunities in other Southeast Asian markets, the Middle East, the UK, and the US markets, Soch Apparels said in a statement.

The expansion into Malaysia is part of Soch's broader international growth strategy. The brand plans to add two to three more locations over the next three to five years, introducing e-commerce for local customers, it added.

The three stores in Malaysia are at Klang, Johor Bahru, and Kuala Lumpur.

"Soch has always been about making Indian ethnic wear aspirational yet accessible. Malaysia allows us to carry that promise overseas in a market that understands celebration, heritage, and community at its core," Soch Apparels Pvt Ltd Co-founder and CEO, Vinay Chatlani said.

With these stores, he said, "We are laying the foundation for Soch to be recognised as not just India's ethnic wear leader, but as a global brand with a contemporary cultural relevance." The three stores in Malaysia are operated through a franchise partnership with Venturist Sdn. Bhd., a Malaysia-based retail company with significant local expertise, the company said.

The stores will offer curated collections tailored to the tropical climate and local cultural calendar while maintaining Soch's signature aesthetic, it said, adding the Malaysia expansion follows Soch's successful international debut in Canada.

Soch has over 175 stores across 68 cities in India, offering a range of items under its signature collections of sarees, salwar suits, kurtis, lehengas, and fusion wear. PTI RKL DR DR