New Delhi (PTI): The role of social media must be clearly evaluated from the lens of its impact on societal harmony and trust, that has been built and cemented over thousands of years, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said adding the latest Economic Survey has "rightly pointed out" issues around the online platforms.

Noting that social media is now among the most important modes of information and outreach, the minister said while it offers benefits such as learning, its broader impact must be clearly assessed to ensure they add value to society, their content is trustworthy and the platforms do their due diligence.

"We must make sure that our society remains a harmonious society and we should see the role of social media from that point of view. Is social media able to add to that trust or is it disrupting society? Is it adding value or is it creating friction in the society? That thing has to be very clearly evaluated," Vaishnaw said in a recent interview to PTI.

He said social media has emerged as a key channel for information, outreach and learning, but emphasised that its growing influence comes with responsibility.

Vaishnaw was replying to a question on the government's view and action planned based on broad concerns being raised around ill-effects of online platforms specially on children.

The minister underlined the clear need for evaluation on whether content on the platform is trustworthy and if required due diligence being undertaken in line with the stipulated norms.

"Are there right sets of policies which make sure that the social media platforms are doing the things which are necessary for them to do? All those things have to be seen in that holistic manner and the economic survey has very rightly pointed out these issues in its document," Vaishnaw said.

Taking cues for social media ban for children, the government's Economic Survey 2025-26 has suggested that age-based access to online platforms should be considered while also cutting down online teaching to avoid digital addiction.

The Survey tabled in Parliament recently called for schools to play a critical role in shaping digital habits of children and promoting simpler devices for children for educational content access to prevent their exposure to harmful content online.

"Policies on age-based access limits may be considered, as younger users are more vulnerable to compulsive use and harmful content. Platforms should be made responsible for enforcing age verification and age-appropriate defaults, particularly for social media, gambling apps, auto-play features, and targeted advertising," the Survey said.

During a media interaction after the release of the Survey, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran has said that he has heard that the Andhra Pradesh and Goa governments are mulling ideas to come up with a policy on age-based access to online platforms.

"But as I said, some of these things need not necessarily be only at the policy level. These are aspects to be dealt with by civil societies, educational institutions, parents themselves and policy can help," he had said.

Asked if the government is contemplating a policy like the one in place in Australia on use of social media by children, he said, "I don't have any idea whether the Government of India is contemplating something like that." The Survey said online platforms should be made responsible for enforcing age verification and simpler devices should be promoted for children to access educational content with safeguards to address rising problem digital addiction.

Last month, Vaishnaw had said that social media firms should take responsibility for content they publish and a standing committee has already recommended a tough law to fix accountability of platforms.

The minister had also cited the recommendation of a parliamentary panel that has suggested the need to come up with a tough law to make social media accountable for content they publish.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has recommended that the government make social media and intermediary platforms more accountable with respect to peddling fake content and news.