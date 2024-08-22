Socomec appoints Amit Jain as CFO of Greater India operations

Chennai, Aug 22 (PTI) France-based low voltage power management specialist Socomec has appointed Amit Jain as its new Chief Financial Officer for its Greater India operations, the company said on Thursday.

Jain, who has over 25 years' experience in financial management and strategic planning, is a Chartered Accountant and alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.

"We are glad to welcome Amit Jain to the Socomec family. His vast experience and proven track record in financial management and strategic leadership make him an invaluable addition to our team." Socomec Regional Managing Director, Greater India, Meenu Singhal said in a press release.

"Amit's expertise will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our financial foundation and pursue our growth ambition in the region," he added. PTI VIJ ANE