Socomec India appoints Lohithashan Potti as Deputy GM, Operational Mktg

Chennai, May 31 (PTI) Global specialist in design and manufacturing of power management solutions, Socomec on Friday announced the appointment of Lohithashan Potti as its Deputy General Manager.

Prior to taking up the new role, he was serving Reliance Power Electronics Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd as its senior general manager, product management.

Potti would be the Deputy General Manager in the Operational Marketing, Power Conversion Business, city-based Socomec India said in a company statement. With over 19 years of experience in electrical systems, he had earlier served Socomec between 2008 and 2016.

"We are delighted to welcome Lohithashan Potti back to the Socomec family. His extensive experience and expertise in product management and business development will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our power conversion solutions," Socomec Regional Managing Director - Greater India, Meenu Singhal said.

"We are confident that his leadership will drive our growth strategy and help us achieve new milestones in the region," he said. PTI VIJ KH